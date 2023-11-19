The Undertaker shares the real reason that still makes him sad about Bray Wyatt's death (Exclusive)

The pro-wrestling world lost a great mind in Bray Wyatt, and The Undertaker has revealed he is still sad to have not seen the former world champion achieve more in the business.

Bray Wyatt spent more than a decade in WWE, and even though he won many titles, including the multiple world championships, he is best remembered for his creative contributions to wrestling.

While speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, The Undertaker admitted that Bray Wyatt had "barely scratched the surface" in his WWE career, and was destined to do much more in the industry before his untimely passing at the age of 36.

Here's what The Undertaker had to say about Bray Wyatt:

"It's sad in the sense that he died such a young man, on a personal level. But on a professional level, he was just scratching the surface of what I think he was going to be. I think he was going to be really, really special. I mean, he already was. But he had just scratched the surface of what he was going to do in the industry." [1:52 - 2:13]

He was not that guy: The Undertaker commends Bray Wyatt for being different

Having overcome the Husky Harris gimmick during his early days, Windham Rotunda truly came into his own in the WWE after becoming the kayfabe cult leader Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt delved deep into his dark and twisted world of characters as he progressed in WWE, and consistently tried to change how fans perceived pro-wrestling.

The Undertaker noted that in contrast to the "cookie-cutter" content, Bray Wyatt was focused on being unique, and did so with absolute conviction. This had impressed The Phenom, who explained:

"Everything. A lot of things is very cookie-cutter within the wrestling industry and the sports entertainment industry, and everyone wants to do the same thing. He was not that guy. He looked at things with a different perspective, and wasn't afraid to try things, even when people would say, 'I don't know about that.' He had that conviction within himself that he knew he could make it work, and it's so sad." [01:23 - 1:51]

The Undertaker even revealed a recent WWE moment that left him stunned. Find out more right here.

Special thanks to Trapper Tom Leturgey for filming the interview.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.