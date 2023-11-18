"No way" – The Undertaker admits recent WWE decision left him stunned (Exclusive)

The Undertaker is considered by many to be one of WWE's greatest superstars of all time. In an exclusive interview, the 58-year-old opened up about Vince McMahon's surprise decision to sell his own promotion.

McMahon purchased WWE from his father in 1982. After years of speculation, he sold the company to Endeavor in April for $9.3 billion. In September, Endeavor merged WWE with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Undertaker admitted he did not see the sale coming:

"No way. There was no way that I thought that in some capacity a McMahon would not own WWE. That's probably been the biggest shock of all of it, is that the merger happened. But, again, that's what was best for business, so I guess that was the decision-making process." [5:19 – 5:47]

The Undertaker still views Vince McMahon as his boss

Between 1990 and 2020, The Undertaker wrestled for WWE during Vince McMahon's tenure as the company's creative figurehead. On-screen storyline developments are now handled by McMahon's son-in-law, 14-time world champion Triple H.

Having formed a close bond with McMahon over the years, The Undertaker added that he will always consider his long-time friend to be his boss:

"To me it's a little sad. It was the only thing that I ever knew, Vince was the boss, and I mean he'll always be the boss, and I'll always refer to him as a boss, but I was shocked. We heard the rumors. 'If we get an offer you can't refuse…' I just never thought that offer would be enough, so I was a little shocked about that. I am still shocked about it, actually. I think in the business sense, I think it's gonna be great." [5:50 – 6:33]

The Undertaker added that lots of people are destined to benefit from UFC and WWE working together:

"The business and the opportunities that will present itself will be just phenomenal. The opportunities will be astronomical. These are two really strong companies, you put them together. It's gonna be great, but it's still that sentimental part of me – that same part of me that wants to hold on to kayfabe and everything else." [6:34 – 6:59]

In the same interview, The Deadman busted a widespread myth that many people have speculated about McMahon for years.

