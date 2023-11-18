The Undertaker busts widespread myth about Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

The Undertaker has been close friends with Vince McMahon for the last three decades. In an exclusive interview, the Hall of Famer made a surprising remark about the WWE Executive Chairman's approach to money.

In 1982, McMahon bought WWE from his father and turned the family promotion into a global entertainment giant. The 78-year-old recently sold the company to Endeavor for $9.3 billion. WWE has since merged with the Endeavor-owned UFC, forming TKO Group Holdings.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Undertaker claimed his long-time friend is not as money-driven as some might think:

"Not motivated by money. He's motivated by making the product better. Not in the same sense that most people are motivated by money. I mean, he wants to obviously make money, he wants to draw money, he wants to increase the value of the company and all of that, but personal wealth is not on his radar, I don't think, but definitely making the product better is always first and foremost on his mind." [4:32 – 5:07]

Watch the video above to hear The Deadman's amusing advice for Shane McMahon's son Declan.

The Undertaker recently visited Saudi Arabia with Vince McMahon

On October 28, Tyson Fury defeated former UFC star Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight boxing crossover fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Several high-profile names from the world of sports and entertainment attended the event, including The Undertaker and Vince McMahon.

Although he no longer has control of WWE, The Undertaker said McMahon is still determined to help the company progress:

"Like I said, we just spent time together in Saudi Arabia. [Vince is] still driven, even at this point, even after the merger and everything, he's just driven on expanding the product, making the product better, and you have to admire somebody like that. He is absolutely a leader." [4:06 – 4:31]

In the same interview, The Undertaker spoke about the two WWE friends he views as his younger brother and sister.

Special thanks to Trapper Tom Leturgey for filming the interview.

What do you make of Vince McMahon selling WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.