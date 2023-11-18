The Undertaker says two WWE friends are "like little brothers and sisters" to him (Exclusive)

The Undertaker formed friendships with several people during his 30 years as a WWE in-ring competitor. In an exclusive interview, the iconic superstar opened up about the close bond he shares with Shane and Stephanie McMahon.

In the 1990s, The Deadman had already established himself as one of WWE's top stars by the time Vince McMahon's children became on-screen characters. While his WWE persona often struggled to see eye-to-eye with Shane and Stephanie, they always got along well behind the scenes.

The Undertaker recently received the inaugural Bill Apter Legacy Award, presented by Sportskeeda. After being handed the prestigious honor, the 58-year-old told Apter how he views the McMahons like family members:

"They're like little brothers and sisters to me. But that doesn't change. I still have relationships obviously with Shane and Stephanie and their kids, so that never changes." [7:03 – 7:18]

Watch the video above to hear the Hall of Famer's amusing response when asked about Shane McMahon's son Declan possibly joining WWE.

The Undertaker's history with Shane and Stephanie McMahon

One of the most memorable moments of Stephanie McMahon's career took place on the April 26, 1999, episode of RAW. After being abducted by The Undertaker, she was almost forced to marry the WWE star before Stone Cold Steve Austin rescued her.

Shane McMahon also had his fair share of WWE battles with The Deadman. In 1999, they even formed an alliance when Vince McMahon's Corporation joined forces with The Ministry of Darkness to create The Corporate Ministry.

Later in their careers, The Phenom defeated the returning Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Special thanks to Trapper Tom Leturgey for filming the interview.

Did you enjoy The Deadman's rivalry with Shane McMahon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.