Bray Wyatt's father reflects on his son's creative influences (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, sadly passed away on August 24 at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack. In an exclusive interview recorded before his son's passing, WWE legend Mike Rotunda discussed his children's creative inspirations.

Many fans and wrestlers considered Wyatt to be one of the most intelligent minds in the wrestling business. Another member of the family, Wyatt's brother Taylor Rotunda, is best known for performing as Bo Dallas in WWE.

Mike Rotunda, formerly known as WWE star IRS, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone at WrestleCon. He said all three of his children, including his daughter Mika, have been creative from a young age:

"All our kids have been really creative," Mike Rotunda stated. "Bo was really creative, Bray was creative, and even my daughter. They didn't get that from me, they got that from their mom." [1:01 – 1:13]

In the video above, Mike Rotunda also gave his thoughts on how WWE ended Bray Wyatt's association with The Wyatt Family in 2017.

Which TV personalities inspired Bray Wyatt?

While some WWE Superstars base their on-screen personalities on past wrestlers, Bray Wyatt took inspiration from larger-than-life characters from elsewhere in the entertainment industry.

Mike Rotunda added that his son enjoyed watching Beetlejuice and Pee-wee Herman when he was a child:

"I know he was a big fan of Pee-wee Herman growing up and Beetlejuice. When he was a little kid, he could watch a movie and basically recite all the words to the movie. Some movies we had to go, 'Oh, he shouldn't be watching that!' because he had every word down and all the actions that went with it." [1:29 – 1:48]

Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, recently paid tribute to her brother with a heartfelt post on social media.

