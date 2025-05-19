Bray Wyatt's partner pens heartfelt message during a special occasion

Bray Wyatt's partner recently celebrated a special occasion. She penned a beautiful message about it on social media.

Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman began dating in 2017. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Knash Sixx, and in 2020, they had their daughter, Hyrie Von. The couple got engaged on April 28, 2022. However, before their wedding could take place, Wyatt tragically passed away in August 2023.

Now, Wyatt's son, Knash, celebrated his sixth birthday, and the former WWE announcer took to social media to share a heartfelt message for her son. In her message, she recalled the day Knash was born. She also noted that she is proud of the boy he has become and that Bray would have been proud of his son too.

"My baby boy, my first born. I still can’t believe you’re 6. I remember everything when it comes to you. I remember being terrified when I first found out I was pregnant, but I was still so excited and ready to meet you. And the day you came, I remember holding you in my arms while I was hemorrhaging thinking I might never see your precious face again but all I could do was tell you I love you. Look at us now Knash, you’re the most intelligent, kind, caring boy I’ve ever known. I look at you and I’m in awe that you’re mine, I’m so proud of you. Daddy always said “take care of mommy and your sister when I’m not around” and you carry that every single day."

She continued:

"I know daddy is proud too. You’re perfect in every way. Happy birthday my sweet little man. You’re growing before my eyes but our love will always remain the same, only intensified. I’m so blessed to have you. Happy Birthday Knash. I love you so much. ❤️"

Check out her post below:

The Miz opened up about wanting to do something special for Bray Wyatt in a storyline

After Bray Wyatt passed away, WWE put together The Wyatt Sicks to carry on his legacy. The group was led by Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas. This scary stable first feuded with The Miz and The Final Testament. Despite being the target of The Wyatt Sicks, The Miz took great pride in this storyline.

During an interview with Metro UK, The Miz said that he wanted to make the storyline feel special for Bray Wyatt.

"Bray in the locker room, and as a person, was a really, really awesome person. You kind of take pride in [the storyline] even as the person that they’re coming after. You’re like, 'Alright, well, we got to make this something special, just for Bray,'" The Miz said.

It will be interesting to see when Wyatt Sicks will show up again on WWE TV.

