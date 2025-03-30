The Miz opens up on wanting to do something special for Bray Wyatt in recent WWE storyline

WWE has made it a point to keep Bray Wyatt's name alive after the fan-favorite tragically passed away in 2023. The Miz and many other top superstars had a rich history with Wyatt, both in and out of the ring, and now the former reality TV star is opening up on how the late star's memories put him in a different mindset before a recent storyline in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Eater of Worlds was highly regarded before his tragic passing, and his legacy has grown ever since as WWE Superstars remain committed to honoring the third-generation legend. Bo Dallas resumed portrayal of Uncle Howdy, now as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, and one of their featured rivalries was against The Miz and The Final Testament on RAW.

The A-Lister took pride in feuding with the Bray Wyatt-inspired faction led by his brother Dallas. Speaking to MetroUK, it was noted that this required The Miz to take on a very different role, but he "threw himself" into it. The 44-year-old recalled how proud he was to be involved in the storyline with The Wyatt Sicks.

"Bray in the locker room, and as a person, was a really, really awesome person. You kind of take pride in [the storyline] even as the person that they’re coming after. You’re like, 'Alright, well, we got to make this something special, just for Bray,'" The Miz said. [H/T: MetroUK]

There's still potential for a Miz vs. Howdy singles bout. A week after it was announced that The Wyatt Sicks were headed to SmackDown, The Miz was also sent to the blue brand during the WWE Transfer Window.

The Miz is now 1-4 against top WWE Superstar

A recent backstage confrontation led WWE veterans Jimmy Uso and The Miz to clash on Friday's SmackDown. The final match of the show saw Uso get the win in just under eight minutes.

Big Jim has now secured his fourth televised singles win over The A-Lister. Their first-ever WWE TV match saw The Miz get the win on the red brand in November 2014. Jimmy won the rematch on Main Event a month later, then won two follow-up bouts that same month on RAW and SmackDown.

Officials have previously booked Miz vs. Uso in six non-televised live event matches, all during 2015. Jimmy won five of those as well, with the most recent taking place in August 2015.

