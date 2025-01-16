Jeff Hardy recalls Bray Wyatt interaction; reveals feedback to The Fiend tribute

Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt will go down as two of the most incomparable WWE Superstars in wrestling history. While the fan-favorite champions took two very different paths, they ended up at the top of WWE. Hardy has just opened up on how others reacted to his viral tribute to The Fiend, and a backstage interaction he had with the leader of The Wyatt Family.

The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36. Wyatt was in the middle of his unique run, but unexpectedly died from a heart attack. The wrestling world was shocked, but fans and wrestlers immediately began paying tribute to Wyatt and honoring his legacy. While some wrestlers donned tribute arm-bands and T-shirts, many got Wyatt-related tattoos, or remembered the third generation superstar in their own way.

Brother Nero didn't get the chance to work with Wyatt much, but they were connected through Matt Hardy. Before a September 2024 edition of TNA Impact, Jeff began painting face like usual, but noticed it started to look like The Fiend, so he continued and wore the tribute on TV, which went viral among wrestling fans.

Jeff Hardy did have a few interactions with Bray Wyatt during his run with Matt Hardy, including a backstage RAW segment in April 2018, and a bit during The Ultimate Deletion one month prior. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Jeff revealed reactions he received for last year's face-paint tribute, and recalled the RAW segment with Woken Matt and The Man of 1,000 Truths.

"Oh, the feedback [to the Bray Wyatt tribute] was incredible. Just the love that came back from that and people being grateful of that, because he was such an amazing human being. Matt got to work with him. Naturally, I would have loved to, but I still watched the little pre-tape we did backstage when I was coming back from shoulder surgery, and we did a little thing back there. I was about to go out with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins and me, Matt and Bray did a little thing back there, and it warms my heart every time I see that," Jeff Hardy said. [18:23-18:54]

The Hardys are currently in their third reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions. Matt and Jeff won the titles at Bound For Glory on October 26 by dethroning The System in Full Metal Mayhem that also included ABC.

WWE makes change for Bray Wyatt-inspired faction

WWE's Bray Wyatt-inspired faction is in for a major change to begin this week. It was announced on RAW that The Wyatt Sicks are now on SmackDown.

The RAW episode on June 24, 2024, saw Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, the brother of Bray Wyatt, arrive with his faction in a major way. The group also features Ramblin' Rabbit, aka Erick Rowan, Huskus the Pig Boy, aka Joe Gacy, Mercy the Buzzard, aka Dexter Lumis, and Abby the Witch, aka Nikki Cross.

The last RAW match The Wyatt Sicks worked came on December 9, where they lost to The Final Testament and The Miz in eight-man action. Howdy only worked one other match on RAW, which was a singles win over Chad Gable in August.

