Bray Wyatt's The Fiend character possibly 'ruined' The Miz and Seth Rollins in WWE

Bray Wyatt is now a veteran wrestler in WWE. He has been around for nearly a decade and has seemingly only gotten better every year. Introducing newer and newer elements to his WWE character, Bray Wyatt's The Fiend is the latest in a long line on incredible character renovations that the Superstar has gone through during his time in WWE. As The Fiend, Bray Wyatt has faced Seth Rollins, The Miz, Goldberg, and is currently in a feud with WWE's own 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman.

However, when it comes to Wyatt, there is something that needs to be addressed and that is the condition of his opponents once their feuds are done. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about how Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' character has left behind some opponents 'ruined'.

Bray Wyatt's WWE feuds with The Miz and Seth Rollins left them ruined

It should be noted that by the time Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt started to become involved in a feud, the WWE Universe had already begun to somewhat turn on the then-Universal Champion. Seth Rollins' feud against King Corbin had not done him any favors, although his win over Brock Lesnar had certainly helped him somewhat.

However, going into his feud with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend character, Seth Rollins found the entire WWE Universe shift from his corner. At WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, the company did not book the match to make any sense and Seth Rollins was hurt irreparably, with the match being stopped by the referee so that he would not permanently damage The Fiend with a sledgehammer. Unfortunately, instead of looking more at the booking, it was Seth Rollins who received the brunt of the criticism that the wrestling community aimed at this segment. After this, they turned on him entirely, and he lost the title to Bray Wyatt.

Eventually, WWE had to turn him heel, as Seth Rollins was no longer believable as a face. This came after over one-and-a-half years of Seth Rollins putting in the work and having incredible matches to become the Champion of the WWE Universe.

While the fallout of The Miz's feud with Bray Wyatt was not quite so drastic, it also saw the Superstar, who had become a face over the years, turn back into a mid-card heel.

Dave Meltzer talked about the two feuds and said that no one who had faced Bray Wyatt's The Fiend character, had come out well, with the exception of Daniel Bryan. Goldberg was also unhurt because of the fact that he actually won his match.