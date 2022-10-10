Bray Wyatt's two-word response to fan saying his WWE return "doesn't feel real"

The WWE Universe was overjoyed last night as Bray Wyatt made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after over a year away from the squared circle. It seems like some fans are still processing the return of The Eater of the Worlds.

Wyatt was released from his WWE contract in July last year after spending nearly 12 years with the company. His release was met with shock and disappointment from many as he is one of the most popular wrestlers of the current generation. However, the former Universal Champion stunned the wrestling world at Extreme Rules as he made a chilling entrance after the main event.

Wyatt's return has been the talking point of the wrestling world since last night. After the event, a wrestling fan took to Twitter to state that Bray Wyatt's return still feels surreal to her, wondering if it actually happened.

Jodie Gilly @jodiedebb It still doesn’t feel real…did that really happen? Was it just a dream? Was it just a figment of our imagination? It still doesn’t feel real…did that really happen? Was it just a dream? Was it just a figment of our imagination? https://t.co/jDtqj1MeW7

The Eater of the World was quick to respond to the fan, posting a GIF stating that he feels the same.

Bray Wyatt paid a tribute to Brodie Lee upon his WWE return

Bray Wyatt sent shockwaves through the wrestling world after the end of the main event between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The lights went off, showcasing the characters of Wyatt's Firefly Fun House at different locations in the arena. The Eater of the World came out in the final few minutes of the show with his signature lantern in hand.

Bray was close friends with Brodie Lee before the latter's untimely death. The former Universal Champion made sure to honor his friend upon return as he recreated Brodie's AEW debut in his entrance. One of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse characters, Abby the Witch, was also spotted wearing a Brodie Lee mask from his Bludgeon Brothers days

Bray is the second Wyatt Family member to make his return under Triple H after Braun Strowman. While it's hard to predict what's next for the Eater of the Worlds, the Firefly Fun House characters coming to life could indicate he'll be leading a stable of his own.

