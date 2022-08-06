Bray Wyatt seems excited to see first-time-ever feud between two current WWE Superstars

Bray Wyatt's latest 'like' on Twitter hints that the former WWE Superstar is pretty excited to see a clash between Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns.

On last night's edition of SmackDown, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux made their surprise return to WWE, with Kross attacking an unsuspecting Drew McIntyre. Kross then hinted at a feud with The Tribal Chief by signaling that time is running out for him.

The return took the WWE Universe by storm and fans are quite excited for Kross' second coming in the company. A recent report by Fightful stated that Kross could be inserted into Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's feud. This could mean that fans will get to see Reigns and Kross feud for the first time ever. Previously, the two superstars have never met head-to-head in the ring.

Ex-WWE star Bray Wyatt took to Twitter soon after SmackDown concluded and 'liked' WWE's tweet about Kross' return. You can check out the same on the 'like' section of Wyatt's official Twitter handle. Here's the tweet that Wyatt liked:

Bray Wyatt is no stranger to Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt has had his fair share of clashes with Roman Reigns in the past. Back when Wyatt was a mainstay on WWE TV and was one of the biggest heels in the company, he targeted Reigns on various occasions.

In 2014, The Wyatt Family battled The Shield several times. The six-man tag team match between the two stables at Elimination Chamber 2014 was dubbed by many fans as one of the greatest outings of all time.

The last time Reigns and Wyatt faced off was in a Triple Threat match at WWE Payback 2020. The contest also involved Braun Strowman, Wyatt's former ally. Reigns won the Universal title that night, and two years later, he is still the Universal Champion.

Now that Triple H is the head of creative for WWE, fans of Bray Wyatt would love to see him return to the company and start afresh. Under Triple H's creative vision, Wyatt could quickly turn into one of the biggest superstars in WWE once again.

Are you excited to see Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns feud on WWE TV for the very first time?

