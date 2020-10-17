Bray Wyatt segment announced for RAW's Season Premiere

The 2020 WWE Draft is officially in the history books and it's now a fresh start for both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown to shake things up. SmackDown's Season Premiere episode tonight was a packed show with several huge matches and segments. WWE now plans to do something similar with next week's RAW Season Premiere, which will see Bray Wyatt return with a special episode of the Firefly Fun House.

Last week on RAW, Bray Wyatt was drafted to the red brand. Interestingly, Alexa Bliss, who has been developing a relationship with The Fiend, was also drafted to RAW and the two attacked Andrade and Zelina Vega.

It would be interesting to see whether Alexa Bliss makes an appearance during the latest Firefly Fun House segment.

Bray Wyatt's segment and other huge matches announced for WWE RAW

Other than Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House, other matches and segments have also been announced for RAW's Season Premiere. Last week on RAW, Elias made his return to WWE, and next week he'll put on a concert for the WWE Universe and Jeff Hardy.

Last week on the red brand, Lana won a dual-brand Battle Royal to become the No. 1 contender for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship. This coming week, Asuka will defend her title against Lana.

Another huge match set to take place next week on RAW is the titan clash between former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Keith Lee.

RAW's Season Premiere is shaping up to be a huge show. With it also being the red brand's go-home episode for Hell in a Cell, things should get interesting.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage and results of the show next week.