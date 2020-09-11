AEW star Matt Hardy's disturbing fall from All Out made waves across social media and left the fans concerned for his health. Fortunately, Hardy revealed on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite that he will make a full recovery. He also apologized to his family for putting them through immense mental trauma over the weekend. Hardy recently posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, which shows him getting cupping therapy. The tweet garnered a response from none other than Bray Wyatt, who was once Matt's Tag Team partner in WWE.

Wyatt posted a heartfelt message for Hardy, as can be seen in the tweet below:

Heal my friend 🖤 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 11, 2020

Thank you, my friend.



The left hand, por favor. https://t.co/ujNVgPzgou — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 11, 2020

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were once a popular act on WWE TV

Matt Hardy made his huge WWE return along with Jeff Hardy, at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Fans immediately got excited about a potential feud between Matt and Bray Wyatt. WWE gave us exactly that, and more. The two feuded in early 2018, and formed an alliance when Wyatt helped Matt win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. They later defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to win the RAW Tag Team titles, and went on to lose the belts to The B-Team.

Wyatt is currently one of the hottest acts on WWE TV. On the other hand, Matt Hardy parted ways with WWE in early 2020 and later signed a contract with AEW. He has been performing in the promotion ever since then.

