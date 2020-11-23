Bray Wyatt sends a message to The Undertaker

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is set to feature The Undertaker's "Final Farewell." The Undertaker will be celebrating 30 incredible years at the pay-per-view tonight, after debuting back in 1990.

Ahead of his final farewell, Bray Wyatt has taken to Twitter to share a picture of himself and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 with the caption "#ThankYouTaker."

Could Bray Wyatt interrupt The Undertaker's final farewell at WWE Survivor Series 2020?

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt have had quite a history together. After Brock Lesnar conquered the Phenom's WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania XXX, it was Bray Wyatt who made The Undertaker return the next year for a match at WrestleMania 31, which the Phenom won.

The two clashed again at WWE Survivor Series 2015, in what was the Phenom's 25th anniversary with the company. Bray Wyatt teamed up with Luke Harper to take on the Brothers of Destruction, and lost to them.

What if FIEND lays out Taker at #SurvivorSeries setting up a final farewell match at #WrestleMania 37 #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/K7xDu4Bskr — ᴀᴡ𝗠𝗦 (@i_m_Subhan) November 7, 2020

Ahead of The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series, there has been speculation of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt interrupting him and setting up a clash between the two down the line.

Ever since the debut of The Fiend gimmick, fans have wanted to see this demonic entity have a confrontation with The Undertaker. Will they get it tonight?