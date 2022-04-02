"The best" - Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) sends a message to upcoming WWE Hall of Famer ahead of WrestleMania 38

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda) has sent a message to The Undertaker ahead of his Hall of Fame induction. The Phenom will be a part of this year's Hall of Fame class a day before WrestleMania 38.

During Wyatt's time with WWE, he shared the ring with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31. The two men faced each other at the Grandest Stage of Them All in a match that was won by The Phenom. It should also be noted that it was The Deadman's first match after losing his iconic WrestleMania streak at the hands of Brock Lesnar the previous year.

Taking to Twitter, Bray Wyatt paid his respects to The Undertaker. The former WWE Universal Champion wrote that the word 'legend' gets thrown around a lot these days, but The Undertaker truly deserves to be called a legend.

Rotunda stated:

"Paying my respects to @undertaker The word legend is thrown around a lot these days, but no one owns that title like The Deadman does. It was an honor every time I stepped in the ring with him. For my money he is the best to ever lace ‘em up. I’m happy for you man! Well deserved."

Check out Windham Rotunda's tweet below:

Windham @Windham6



Windham Rotunda (f.k.a. Bray Wyatt) is confident about his chances of returning to in-ring action at some point down the line

Windham Rotunda is fairly confident that he will return to the ring at some point down the line. Taking to his Instagram, Wyatt responded to speculations from fans who suggested that he might be revealed as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38.

While reports have suggested that Rollins will be facing a returning Cody Rhodes at the Show of Shows, Wyatt had his say with regards to being speculated as Rollins' WrestleMania opponent.

He wrote:

"I love Seth, I love him so godd**n much. Me and him will make up for that one day. And when we do, everyone will understand that wild horses are meant to run free."

Bray Wyatt recently arrived in Dallas for a WrestleCon appearance during WrestleMania 38 weekend. It remains to be seen if and when the former Universal Champion will make his return to in-ring competition.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will return to in-ring action soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

