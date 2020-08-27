Bray Wyatt sends an out-of-character message for 'sweet' John Cena

Bray Wyatt is one of the most talented Superstars, not just in-ring but even creatively. The Universal Champion spoke to ESPN recently about his experience working with John Cena and how much respect he has for the 16-time World Champion.

Bray Wyatt praised John Cena calling him a 'sweet sweet' guy. In an out-of-character interview, Wyatt also talked about what it means to him gaining the respect of someone like John Cena. He admitted that being praised by John Cena is something major for his own legacy.

''John's such a sweet guy, isn't he? What a sweet guy that John Cena is. What a sweet, sweet guy. I've been through so much with John Cena, you know, it's amazing to me to see him, you know, from the star he always was turned into this gigantic movie star. And John is very much the type of person you have to earn his respect. Because he doesn't just give it, he's very forward that way. So hearing that phrase, for me and Seth [Rollins], it's a big deal because, like I said, John is this huge star. That's a milestone, for me and my legacy, I think it's pretty neat.''

Bray Wyatt's future

Bray Wyatt had faced John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in the first-ever Firefly Funhouse match. While some fans criticized it for being too confusing, many believed it to be a stroke of genius from Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2020 by defeating Braun Strowman. He will now be defending the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Payback.