Photo: Bray Wyatt spotted in incredible shape 

Bray Wyatt was recently spotted by a fan and seems to be in great shape. The fan took a picture which was first posted on the Twitter account "Fiending For Followers" and shows Bray. You can view the picture below:

Although the original source of the picture is still unconfirmed, it seems like he is standing in a supermarket alongside a fan. Nonetheless, from the looks of it, Bray Wyatt has been working out extensively during his current hiatus from WWE. It would be intriguing to see how he fits back into the roster once he returns.

Bray Wyatt's last WWE appearance came over 4 months ago

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton at SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt's latest WWE feud was against Randy Orton, which went on for over five months. The rivalry culminated at WrestleMania in April this year in a match between the two. The encounter didn't last long as just a few minutes into the match, The Fiend got distracted by Alexa Bliss who emerged out of a giant jack-in-a-box at ringside.

The momentary distraction was enough to give Orton enough time to recuperate, connect with an RKO and pick up the win. Instantly following the match, lights went out at Raymond James Stadium and by the time they came back, Bliss and Wyatt had disappeared.

On the following episode of RAW, Bray Wyatt addressed the audience from the Firefly Fun House and said that he was going to have a "fresh start". He has since not been seen on WWE T.V.

According to a recent report, there is still uncertainty and no set date on which Wyatt will return to WWE programming. What do you think of Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

