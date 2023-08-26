Bray Wyatt was supposed to wrestle current WWE star in 2002-03

The whole WWE Universe came forward on this week's SmackDown to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt after his untimely passing at the age of 36.

In a somber update, current star Big E shared that he and the Eater of Worlds were supposed to wrestle back in 2002-03. However, the two men did not go through the match for a specific reason, revealed below.

After this week's episode of SmackDown, Big E took to social media to share a heartfelt story about Wyatt. Big E revealed that back in the 2000s, the late 36-year-old star was a state wrestling champion in high school.

The New Day member mentioned that he grew up a couple of counties away from where Wyatt stayed, and during the 2002-03 season, Wyatt was set to face Big E at a dual meet wrestling event.

The former WWE Champion said the late star was a skilled and powerful heavyweight and since Big E weighed around 215 pounds, and didn't want to bump up his weight, the two men decided to forfeit their contest, only to start their pro wrestling journey together.

He also revealed that once Wyatt became a coworker, he would frequently greet Big E with his warm laugh while joking that the New Day member was dodging him.

Check out Big E's tweet below:

WWE veteran had a message for "Husky" Bray Wyatt

Former Hurt Business member, MVP, and the Eater of Worlds, both had stellar careers in the Stamford-based promotion, but never got a chance to meet inside the ring.

When Bray Wyatt debuted on television as Husky Harris (part of the Nexus) in 2010, MVP held the United States Championship.

The current manager of Omos took to social media to share a photo of Wyatt, stating he went too soon.

"Gone WAY too soon. Father, husband, son, brother, friend.😢 Legend! Catch ya down the road "Husky"...," he wrote.

Check out MVP's post below:

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured promos and wrestling packages dedicated to the Eater of Worlds.

Fans have already demanded that the 36-year-old star be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as soon as possible.

