WWE veteran has a message for "Husky" Bray Wyatt

While Bray Wyatt's WWE career has crossed paths with this veteran, the duo never got the chance to share the ring. In fact, they never had a match. But they both had remarkable careers.

MVP is not currently active in-ring, he acts as the manager for The Nigerian Giant, Omos. Back in 2010, when Bray made his debut on television as Husky Harris - as part of the Nexus - MVP was already an established name, with a year-long run as US Champion under his belt. By the end of the year, however, the veteran was released by WWE.

Upon returning in 2018, MVP sporadically wrestled before becoming a full-time manager, while the former WWE Champion introduced The Fiend in 2019. MVP has now shared a photo with the late superstar:

"Gone WAY too soon. Father, husband, son, brother, friend.😢 Legend! Catch ya down the road "Husky"..." MVP wrote.

As members of the wrestling world have been sharing tributes to the former Universal Champion in unison, the global juggernaut's upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown is likely also going to be dedicated to him.

Will The Wyatt Family show up on WWE SmackDown?

The original members of The Wyatt Family included Erik Rowan, Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) and Bray Wyatt. Braun Strowman joined them in 2015, then Randy Orton in 2016.

Despite being out of action due to undergoing neck surgery, Strowman is reportedly flying to Louisville, Kentucky, for the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Randy Orton has also been sidelined since May 2022. Meanwhile, Erik Rowan's status is not confirmed as of this writing.

It's worth noting though, that the company is flying several "extra names" as the original plans for tonight's show have reportedly been altered.

The tragic news of Bray's untimely passing has hurt fans aplenty. He truly made an impact on the wrestling world thanks to his remarkable ability to tell a story.

