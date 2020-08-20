WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently sat down for an interview before his massive match against Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Among the several things he discussed, Bray Wyatt spoke about WWE ThunderDome, the state-of-the-art viewing experience for fans that will start this week from Friday Night SmackDown.

"I'm pretty ecstatic about this. I have no idea what it's gonna look like or what it's gonna be like. But I am familiar with MadMax ThunderDome. And if it has chainsaws hanging from chains from the top of this thing, it's gonna be pretty neat to see."

He was then asked about whether he has thought about installing it in the Firefly Fun House, to which Bray Wyatt responded with a firm "No."

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020

Braun Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg. Almost immediately, he got into a feud with Bray Wyatt, his former master and the man who introduced Strowman to the WWE Universe as part of the Wyatt Family.

Bray Wyatt faced Braun Strowman at WWE Money in the Bank in his Firefly Fun House avatar but lost to him. He then returned in his Cult Leader persona and challenged the Monster Among Men to a Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, where Bray Wyatt won after The Fiend appeared in the end.

At SummerSlam 2020, WWE Universe will finally get to witness the dream clash between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, with the Universal Championship on the line.

#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SmackDown this Friday.



Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/7hDfzbiOZf — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2020

As for WWE ThunderDome, WWE will debut the concept on the SmackDown before SummerSlam. Few lucky fans have already registered for their virtual seats for the event, and for those who could not do it this time, they will have several other opportunities to join WWE in this new experience.

Advertisement

However, whatever happens with WWE's ThunderDome, Wyatt doesn't think the Firefly Fun House will have anything to do with it. The Fiend, however, may be another story altogether.

If you use any part of quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda. Stay tuned for further news and updates.