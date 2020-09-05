Bray Wyatt teases a new member will join the Firefly Funhouse next week

Bray Wyatt has had a roller coaster of a ride in the last 30 days and it appears his wild ride will continue. During a brief episode of the Firefly Fun House, Wyatt revealed that a new member would join his twisted funhouse. Coincidentally, a brief segment featuring Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross followed his announcement.

Who is coming to the Firefly Fun House? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uvjDQFBhEM — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 5, 2020

Is Alexa Bliss's involvement with Bray Wyatt a swerve coming or obvious foreshadowing?

Throughout the entire last month and change of SmackDown, Alexa Bliss has been involved in the feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Bliss and Strowman have been friends for a few years. So, The Fiend attacked "The Goddess of WWE" on an episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam.

At the event, Bray Wyatt regained the Universal Championship but lost it a week later to Roman Reigns at Payback. During the last few weeks, Bliss has been both defensive and protective of her run-in with The Fiend. She broke a treasured coffee mug belonging to Nikki Cross. She appeared to be on good terms with her friend on Friday's show.

As Bliss left the frame, however, the camera panned back. Ramblin' Rabbit was present during the moment, sitting on some equipment. If you weren't watching for it, it would have been easy to miss it. Cross seemed happy yet perturbed by her interaction with Bliss.

So the main question coming from this is if Bliss will join the Firefly Fun House or if WWE is all baiting us for a huge swerve. It could be a new character or performer. However, all of the evidence that WWE has given to us leads us to believe that Alexa Bliss will try something new in WWE. Whatever the case may be, someone or something new will become a part of Bray Wyatt's twisted funhouse next week.