Bray Wyatt teases his plans for Hell in a Cell

Bray Wyatt has arguably been one of the most intriguing characters on WWE programming in the last year or so. His recent alliance with Alexa Bliss has added yet another layer to his gimmick, catching fans off-guard every week.

The 2020 WWE Draft saw both Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss shift brands to join the roster of Monday Night RAW. On the Season Premiere episode of the Red brand, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss kicked-off the show. After getting surrounded in the ring by RETRIBUTION, the two disappeared. But after RETRIBUTION's match against The Hurt Business, The Fiend reappeared and took out every member of the Mustafa Ali led faction.

After the show, T-BAR sent out a warning to Bray Wyatt on Twitter by saying that there will be "Hell to pay". Now, Bray Wyatt has replied to that tweet with an interesting warning of his own - "See you in Hell". This could very well be him teasing his plans for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. With only four matches confirmed for the show, one can expect a segment between The Fiend and RETRIBUTION.

Revenge is a nasty business. pic.twitter.com/5lHSUjDX2z — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 21, 2020

Bray Wyatt in WWE this year

Bray Wyatt entered into 2020 as the Universal Champion on SmackDown. While everyone expected him to walk into WrestleMania 36 as the champion, WWE threw everyone a curveball. At Super ShowDown 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt clean to become the new Universal Champion.

At WrestleMania 36, Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a bizarre Firefly Fun House match, taking revenge for his loss to Cena six years ago. After WrestleMania, he quickly started a feud with the new Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. The two feuded for several months, exchanging wins. At SummerSlam 2020, The Fiend defeated Strowman to win the Universal Championship for the second time, only to lose it to Roman Reigns a week later at WWE Payback.

Since then, a strange storyline started as Alexa Bliss started showing signs of affection towards The Fiend. She soon started going into a trance whenever she heard The Fiend's name, even going as far as to hit her opponent's with the Sister Abigail finisher, completely giving in to the dark side.

After getting drafted to Monday Night RAW, Bliss has appeared alongside The Fiend on multiple occasions. The recent episode of RAW also saw her make her debut inside the Firefly Fun House. It would be interesting to see where this angle is headed on the Red brand.