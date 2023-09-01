Bray Wyatt tribute tattoos inked by several WWE Superstars and employees after SmackDown – Reports

After the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt last month due to a heart attack, WWE Superstars and employees left no stone unturned in paying tribute to him.

The Stamford-based promotion held a massive tribute show for the Eater of Worlds and Hall of Famer, Terry Funk. The tributes were included in the matches, promos and multiple video packages that were broadcast throughout the Friday Night show.

Several superstars also paid tribute to Wyatt by wearing black armbands with his name on it. Some WWE Superstars and employees even got tattoos of Bray Wyatt's signature logo on themselves to pay homage to the late star.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, over 15 people went to a tattoo parlor after last week's SmackDown and inked themselves to honor the Eater of Worlds.

"After the show, 15 WWE wrestlers and employees went to Greg Mosier’s tattoo studio in Louisville. Strowman, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Shotzi, creative team member Rob Fee, ring announcer Mike Rome, television producer Temario Thomas, production staff members Josh Jackson and Brian Frooustet and six others got tattoos of the Wyatt moth logo."

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles wanted to join Bray Wyatt's faction

The former WWE Champion recently shared that he wanted to be a part of The Wyatt Family back in the day.

The stable led by the late 36-year-old star debuted on Monday Night RAW in 2013. The faction included Bray Wyatt, Eric Rowan, Luke Harper and later Braun Strowman.

When The Wyatt Family established a name for themselves in the Stamford-based promotion, AJ Styles was a top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Following the tragic death of the former Universal Champion, The Phenomenal One mentioned that he was keen on joining The Wyatt Family as he watched the stable from Japan.

"Every direction, it was just I know that while I was in Japan, watching The Wyatt Family, I was thinking, 'How could I be in this family? How could I find a way to be part of this crew?' Because it was so awesome!" Styles said.

It would have been interesting to witness if the company had signed Styles to be alongside The Wyatt Family.

What do you think of the gesture by the WWE family to honor Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here