"How could I be in this family?" - Massive WWE star wanted to join The Wyatt Family

A top WWE Superstar has revealed that he wanted to join The Wyatt Family back in the day.

Wyatt's stable debuted on WWE RAW in 2013. Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper quickly dominated the main roster, and began targeting babyfaces one after the other.

Back when the stable had firmly established itself as a dominant force on the main roster, AJ Styles was still a mainstay in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. AJ Styles recently told WWE that he was watching Wyatt's stable from Japan, and was keen on joining The Wyatt Family.

"All I can tell you is what I know about Windham, Bray Wyatt. Amazing character. The thing that he was able to do is unbelievable. Every direction, it was just I know that while I was in Japan, watching The Wyatt Family, I was thinking, 'How could I be in this family? How could I find a way to be part of this crew?' Because it was so awesome! And Windham did such a great job with Bray Wyatt. It's unbelievable. The places that he took this character couldn't be done by anybody else." [17:12-17:52]

AJ Styles only had one singles match with The Wyatt Family's leader in WWE

While AJ Styles and Wyatt shared the ring on several occasions, unfortunately, the two top stars only got to wrestle each other only once in a singles capacity. On March 4, 2017, Wyatt successfully defended his WWE Championship against Styles in a singles match.

Wyatt's WWE title reign didn't last long, though. He went on to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33, in an unsuccessful title defense, where he lost to The Viper. Wyatt would go on to win the Universal title on two occasions as well.

What do you think of AJ Styles' comment about joining Bray Wyatt's stable? Would you have liked to see this happen? Let us know in the comments section below!

