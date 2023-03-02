"Bray Wyatt will never be The Undertaker" - WWE legend on comparisons between Wyatt and The Phenom (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts about the comparisons between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker.

Wyatt is often considered as a second coming of The Deadman by fans as both performers have supernatural elements in their characters. Though fans were disappointed to see Bray Wyatt lose to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31, The Phenom finally had a passing of the torch moment with Wyatt at RAW XXX.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said Bray Wyatt could never be The Undertaker. He cited the example of an indie wrestling show he visited, where a wrestler was trying to emulate Bryan Danielson. The former SmackDown GM believes one should have distinct personality fans could remember them with.

Furthermore, Teddy Long believes WWE could still get Bray Wyatt to the top level by pitting him against the right opponent.

"Bray Wyatt will never be The Undertaker. I saw one of these guys on the indies screaming 'yes, yes, yes.' You are not Daniel Bryan, and you will never be him. Come up with something people can remember you by. Bray Wyatt will be a big star, no doubt about that, they just need to get the right opponent," said Teddy Long (30:40 - 31:06)

Vince Russo thinks Bray Wyatt should have been on The Undertaker's level in WWE by now

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that, considering Wyatt has been with WWE for close to ten years, he should have been on The Undertaker's level by now. He explained that Wyatt was being held back by the promotion's creative team, which was incapable of writing for a genius like him.

"Bro, I could not believe this guy debuted on WWE TV 10 years ago. I could not believe it. Bro, 10 years, this guy, without a shadow of a doubt, at this point in time, should be Undertaker status. The problem is this guy is brilliant, this guy is a genius, and they cannot write up to this level. I'm telling you, bro, that's the problem," said Vince Russo.

Bray Wyatt seems on course to have a marquee match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 after the events at WWE RAW.

