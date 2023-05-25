"BRAY WYATT," "WOAH WOAH WOAH" - Fans go berserk after apparent glitch during AEW show; think absent WWE star has signed

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE for quite a long time. Fans have speculated whether he will be back in WWE soon, and others have talked about the reasons for his absence. However, during this week's episode of Dynamite, fans felt that Bray Wyatt was finally back, not in WWE, but in AEW.

Wyatt was last seen apparently starting a feud with Bobby Lashley, but before it could progress to a rivalry for WrestleMania, the star disappeared.

According to many fans and even WWE veteran Dutch Mantell, the company gave up on the star after seeing that he was not getting over. While the star was spotted in public, his disappearance from WWE programming since WrestleMania has seen everyone worry about his future.

Now, fans felt that AEW might have hinted at having signed the top star due to a moment during tonight's Dynamite. Kyle Fletcher faced Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship. In the match, Cassidy defeated Flether to retain his title.

However, there was a moment during the match when they were both laid out on the mat, and the screen went black. While the screen was black, the AEW logo was still visible, so it was not a case of the video feed going out.

Fans spotted it immediately and then started to talk about the possibilities. While several stars were discussed, quite a few fans felt that WWE's Bray Wyatt was the one that was being hinted at.

One fan went so far as to write, "Bray to AEW confirmed."

It's safe to say that everyone was very excited by what it could have been.

While several fans felt it could have been CM Punk, and two even suggested that it had to be The Undertaker, Wyatt appeared to be the popular theory.

Nothing is confirmed now, and it's safe to say that it remains unlikely that Wyatt's WWE contract ran out and he's already signed with AEW, with no report about the same.

However, more unlikely things have happened in wrestling, so fans must wait to see if that's the case.

