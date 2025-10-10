BREAKING: 25-year-old star officially released by WWE

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:54 GMT
This is a shock! (image via WWE)

It has been a rough few weeks for WWE stars, with a number of wrestlers announcing their departure from the company and opting not to sign new deals.

Drako Knox from NXT recently took to social media to reveal that he had been released from his contract with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old shared the following message on his X account.

"Effective immediately, I have been released from my contract with WWE. I am thankful for every person and every day I spent in that PC. I give everything I have every single day for this business!" he wrote.
Knox also noted that he will be available for bookings in 30 days, which means that despite his release being effective immediately, he still has to sit out his non-compete.

Drako Knox isn't the only WWE NXT star walking away from the company this week

While Knox may be the only NXT star to be released from the company so far this week, he isn't the only departure.

Earlier today, Lance Anoa'i announced that he was leaving the company after just over a year, whilst Jazmyn Nyx made the decision not to re-sign after she was offered a new deal that included a pay rise.

Edris Enofé departed WWE at the end of September after he claimed that he had thought long and hard about his career and came to the decision that was best for himself. His exit came after four years with the company, and being pushed as a major part of the NXT Tag Team Division.

Santos Escobar initially rejected a new deal, and his contract expired on Monday night, with him leaving the company. It took another 24 hours before Escobar finally put pen to paper on a new deal, which allowed him to negotiate for what he wanted upon his return.

