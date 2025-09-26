Reported reason for Jazmyn Nyx WWE exit revealed

Former WWE Superstar Jazmyn Nyx recently left the Stamford-based promotion after rejecting a new contract. A recent report has shed light on the reason behind the NXT star's exit.

Jazmyn Nyx started her career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022. She became popular in the company's developmental brand after joining Fatal Influence in 2024. Her faction also included Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. On this week's NXT, Nyx was thrown out of the group after Jayne said that she wasn't strong enough to be a part of the faction.

Following the show, the star took to Instagram to confirm her exit from the Stamford-based promotion, revealing that she rejected a new contract as it didn't make financial sense for her to continue on the salary she was being offered.

Later, a fan commented on her post, claiming that NXT talent receive between $80,000 and $150,000, to which Nyx replied that she would have stayed with WWE if they were offering her this amount.

Now, according to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, an NXT talent allegedly claimed that Jazmyn Nyx was earning around $60,000 after taxes and had to bear the cost of her gear herself.

Jazmyn Nyx's former Fatal Influence teammate sent a message to her after her WWE exit

After Jazmyn Nyx confirmed her WWE exit via Instagram, her former Fatal Influence teammate, Fallon Henley, sent an emotional message. Henley left a comment on Nyx's post, showcasing her love and writing that she was already missing the 27-year-old star.

"Love you 🫶 miss you already," she wrote.

Jazmyn Nyx was gaining momentum with Fatal Influence on NXT before her exit from World Wrestling Entertainment. It remains to be seen if Nyx will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming at some point in the future.

