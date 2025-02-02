BREAKING: 36-year-old TNA superstar makes stunning debut at the Royal Rumble 2025

Say his name, and he appears - a 36-year-old TNA star made a stunning debut at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He had a dream moment and received a huge pop from the fans in attendance.

By now, you're likely aware that the name is none other than Joe Hendry—the TNA World Champion. There has been much speculation that at least one superstar would appear from the company following the announcement of their partnership with WWE.

That name was the man himself, Joe Hendry - who received one of the best reactions of the night for his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble 2025.

It was a great performance by Hendry, who managed to last several minutes. Unfortunately, he didn't rack up any eliminations, but he held his ground and even had an unforgettable confrontation with Roman Reigns.

It was the OTC who ended up hitting Hendry with a spear before tossing him out of the Rumble match. There was no shame in the performance for Hendry, who surprisingly got a better reaction than nearly every other name in the company.

It might just be a litmus test for WWE, which may eventually be interested in signing the TNA World Champion.

