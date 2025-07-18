BREAKING: AJ Styles is finally returning to TNA!

AJ Styles will be making a return to his old stomping grounds! TNA has officially announced the return of The Phenomenal One for their Slammiversary pay-per-view. After weeks of rumors and teases, Styles has been confirmed to make an appearance at the marquee event on July 20.TNA's official X/Twitter handle made the exciting announcement a short while back.&quot;BREAKING: “The Phenomenal” @AJStylesOrg returns to TNA THIS SUNDAY at #TNASlammiversary LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY,&quot; the tweet read.Styles last appeared in TNA in 2013, which was the same year when he won his second TNA World Heavyweight Championship. He spent the majority of his early pro wrestling career with the promotion and became a cornerstone for their success in the mid-2000s.AJ Styles' return to the promotion where he made a name for himself will be a big shot in the arm for TNA and is a clear indication of their partnership with WWE bearing fruit.Meanwhile, AJ Styles won't be the only WWE star at Slammiversary. NXT's Trick Williams, who holds the TNA World Championship, will defend the title in a Triple Threat match against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana.There will also be a Winner Takes All Match between TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jane. Former WWE stars such as The Hardy Boyz and Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) will also compete at the event.