BREAKING: Andrade released from WWE

Immediately after tonight's WWE Fastlane 2021, WWE has announced the release of Andrade. WWE's official Twitter handle has posted the following, wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors.

Reports of Andrade asking for his release from WWE have been doing rounds for a while. Andrade himself confirmed the same through his Twitter account recently.

The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days

The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021

Andrade's career in WWE

After making a name for himself on the Mexican wrestling circuit as La Sombra, Andrade signed with WWE in 2015 and joined NXT. It was on NXT where he was paired up with Zelina Vega as his manager and went on to become the NXT Champion, holding the title for 140 days.

In April 2018, Andrade and Vega were drafted to SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shake-up. Andrade has had a relatively impressive career on the main roster as well and he has won the United States Championship once. He wasn't seen on WWE TV since October, nearly five months ago.

In real-life, Andrade is in a relationship with WWE Superstar and 13-time champion Charlotte Flair. The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020. Earlier today, Andrade tweeted that he had good news, leaving fans wondering what he was referring to. Looks like we finally found out what that good news was.

