BREAKING: Disturbing details emerge about Hulk Hogan's death

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 21, 2025 18:16 GMT
A shocking revelation (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
In a shocking turn of events, a new report has revealed some rather disturbing details that have emerged surrounding the death of WWE icon and Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan.

TMZ reported a short while ago that they received a confirmation from Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky, that his phrenic nerve was damaged during one of his recent surgeries, implying that his death may have been at least partially due to medical malpractice.

The breaking news from TMZ revealed that Hulk Hogan's body has not been cremated yet, and that an occupational therapist was present when he took his last breath. TMZ revealed that the report is on "lockdown" with the police, and the therapist reportedly told them that Hogan was a victim of medical malpractice from one of his recent surgeries.

It wasn't made clear which surgery this was, but it seemed as though the doctor may have damaged his phrenic nerve, which is responsible for controlling breathing in humans. As a result, Hogan's passing occurred when he simply stopped breathing, and this was when the 911 call was made by his wife.

Just a little over a day later, radio personality Bubba The Love Sponge proclaimed on his YouTube channel that somebody had made a mistake, and there was an attempt at a cover-up.

In case you don't know, Bubba the Love Sponge had a tumultuous friendship with Hulk Hogan that led to the infamous intimate tapes being leaked (although Bubba the Love Sponge wasn't the one to leak them)

It has been a little less than a month now since The Hulkster's passing, and the wrestling world and WWE paid a big tribute to him and the impact he had on the wrestling business.

We will keep you up to date on the newest reports of this alleged medical malpractice that led to the death of Hogan.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

