"Somebody ki**ed Hulk Hogan" - Controversial personality makes a shocking claim

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 20, 2025 14:00 GMT
Hulk Hogan. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan [Image credits: wwe.com]

A controversial personality has made a shocking claim regarding the passing of WWE legend Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster passed away on July 24 due to a reported heart attack. However, doubts have been raised about the circumstances of his death.

Hulk's daughter, Brooke Hogan, has questioned why no autopsy was performed and even alleged negligence from the hospital staff where he was admitted. Now, radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge has alleged that The Hulkster was ki**ed.

On his TheBubbaArmy YouTube channel, Bubba said that an independent autopsy was needed following Hogan's passing, as he suspected foul play.

"Somebody made a mistake, and somebody’s covering up, and somebody ki**ed Hulk Hogan! My opinion,” he said. [0:00 - 0:08]
Bubba then justified his stance, saying he was the only one who provided the correct information on the former WWE Champion's health, despite his friends and family claiming otherwise. The radio personality then added that he had sources on the ground telling him something "shady" was going on.

"Well, what I'm hearing now is, I don't have to have a source, although I do have some. And by the way, it's not Brooke Hogan. I got people within the investigative circle that have reached out to me, that [sic] have to remain anonymous for (...) in fear of losing their job. I have people that were boots on the ground that said there's something shady going on," he added. [1:35 - 2:03]
You can check the video below.

youtube-cover
Bubba the Love Sponge and Hogan were close friends, with the WWE icon even being the best man at Bubba's wedding in 2007. However, things fell apart when a s*x tape featuring Hogan and Bubba's then-wife, Heather, leaked online. This led to a rift between the two friends.

Hulk Hogan's daughter questioned the cancer diagnosis

Following Hulk Hogan's passing, it came to light that he had been battling leukemia. However, his daughter Brooke Hogan wasn't convinced of the cancer diagnosis.

She appeared on Bubba the Love Sponge's podcast and called the leukemia report "B.S." Brooke said that cancer doesn't run in their family and that she saw her father's blood work almost every time.

There have been calls for an independent autopsy by Brooke and Bubba, and it remains to be seen what happens next.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit TheBubbaArmy YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

