Daughter of Hulk Hogan Raises Doubts Over WWE Icon's Passing

Hulk Hogan's daughter has raised suspicions around the circumstances of her father's passing. The WWE icon passed away on July 24 in his Clearwater, Florida, home. The reported cause of The Hulkster's death was a heart attack, and it was also revealed that he battled leukemia.

However, Brooke Hogan has questioned why an autopsy wasn't performed. She has even raised doubts over Hulk's cancer diagnosis. Talking to radio host Bubba the Love Sponge on TheBubbaArmy podcast, Brooke said that the reason behind the heart attack must be questioned.

“I do think it’s weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question. Because if he was up and doing breathing exercises and stuff, that means that the surgery on his heart was a success, and it was working.” [24:40 - 24:55]

Reportedly, Hulk Hogan also suffered from atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes irregular heartbeats. Brooke revealed that her father had many ablations and cardioversions, which were done to improve his health. Hence, she wasn't satisfied with the cancer diagnosis, noting that she saw his blood work "every time", having been there for most of his surgeries.

“For me, the no autopsy and the leukemia out of nowhere hits me as B.S. I would be surprised that a surgeon would work on somebody with leukemia or somebody that [sic] would see a high white blood cell count and not do further investigation first," Brooke added. [26:54 - 27:14]

Brooke also disclosed that cancer doesn't run in the Bollea family, further clouding the circumstances around her father's death.

Brooke Hogan alleges negligence from hospital staff over Hulk Hogan's care

During the conversation, Brooke Hogan also revealed that she and Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Jennifer McDaniel, took care of him. However, she mentioned that hospital staff weren't doing their job properly and even made medication errors.

"I caught nurses trying to take pictures of him as he was coming out of anesthesia. Me and Jennifer literally had to be like guards. I mean, there were no limits. Nurses would just try to take pictures with [sic] him while he was sleeping. I caught people double-dosing him and getting the medications wrong. It was tedious. So, these last two years, I don't know how much more people had been putting in,” Brooke said. [21:34 - 22:00]

While the daughter of the WWE legend is raising questions, a spokesperson for the Clearwater Police Department told TMZ that there were no signs of "foul play or anything suspicious" about Hulk Hogan's passing.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit TheBubbaArmy podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

