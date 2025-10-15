BREAKING: El Grande Americano WWE return confirmed

El Grande Americano is set to make his WWE return. This was confirmed during tonight's show.El Grande Americano has been one of the most entertaining acts in the WWE. He even found a bit of success this year, when he won the Speed Title. Since then, he has built a faction called Los Americanos. However, the Americano has not competed in a televised match since the September 15th episode of WWE RAW. However, that might change soon.Tonight on WWE NXT, Ava announced a tournament for the men's Speed Title, which will commence next week and feature matches between stars from SmackDown, Evolve, TNA, and NXT. She then said that the winner will earn a title shot for the Speed Title against Grande Americano. The tournament is set to feature Axiom, Sean Legacy, Jasper Troy, and Zachary Wentz. This would mark the return of the masked luchador to the ring, who has not competed since September.El Grande Americano could get an even bigger push in WWEEl Grande Americano has managed to get himself over with the fans, whether it's due to his antics in the ring or outside. Fans have enjoyed this storyline in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Americano has also been on the receiving end of a major push, and it looks like things could get even better for the masked star.On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE is in talks of a partnership with a major food and beverage brand whose name is not known at this time. This partnership will feature the promotion of Grande Americano. Given that TKO will prioritize sponsorships, this could mean that the masked character could get more TV time in the future.It will be interesting to see who will win the Speed tournament and move on to face Americano for the title.