  • BREAKING: Historic New Champion Crowned as WWE Legend Bubba Ray Dudley is Squashed in Complete Burial

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 05, 2025 02:02 GMT
A new champion has been crowned (Credit: WWE.com)
A WWE legend has been squashed in what can only be called a historic burial that he may never recover from. A new champion has now been crowned, with the star getting a win that no one saw coming.

Bubba Ray Dudley was the House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion heading into tonight's event, where he was set to face Zilla Fatu. The real-life Bloodline member was looking to get back the title that he had previously held. He was successful, but it is the manner of the win that has made it historic.

The star quickly dropped Ray early on in the match and took to the top rope, hitting him with a dive. This was followed by a quick tackle, which took Bubba Ray Dudley down, and then he pinned the star before he could get any offense in at all. This saw the star regain the title.

House of Glory's social media posted it and confirmed that this was the fastest that anyone had won in HOG history. The post admitted that no one had seen it coming, and the destruction of Dudley at the event at the hands of Fatu was historic.

"#ANDNEW Nobody saw THAT coming… 😳 Bully Ray DESTROYED in record time by Zilla Fatu at HOG Philly! The fastest win in House of Glory history."
Zilla Fatu Has Teased Coming to WWE

While the Bloodline may no longer be a thing, Solo Sikoa's MFT most definitely is. Zilla Fatu has shown interest in coming to WWE several times and has already found a lot of success outside.

Even if he wanted to join the Bloodline at first, there are other options for him. With him beating Dudley the way he did, it shows that there may be those who are happy with him and the work that he has been putting in.

It remains to be seen when the star comes to WWE, if ever.

