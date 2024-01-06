"Breaking history" - Rikishi sends a message on behalf of The Bloodline

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member, Rikishi, sent a message on behalf of The Bloodline.

The faction currently consists of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and two of Rikishi's sons, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Previously, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were also a part of the faction.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rikishi reflected on The Bloodline breaking history records and the faction putting 'a**es in seats.'

"All time views breaking history records sports entertainment wrestling world.. #WeTheOnes #facts !! A**es in seats .. featured The Bloodline," wrote Rikishi.

Tom Prichard believes Bloodline leader Roman Reigns should face The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Tom Prichard discussed the possibility of a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Taking You To School podcast, Prichard stated that WWE must pull the trigger with The People's Champion while they still can. He said:

"[It's gotta be WrestleMania?] Right. Why not? I mean, yeah. It's a good problem to have, how many stars you're gonna put in WrestleMania? And I read some things about 'poor Cody, poor Cody.' No, Cody is gonna be fine. This is the time, and if they're gonna do it, do it now while you can. [Rock is not getting any younger, you gotta pull the trigger] Right. Right. Yeah, I think that'd be great."

Reigns is expected to defend the title at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. His next title contender will be decided in a Triple Threat Match between LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

Heading into 2024, Reigns has successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and other top names.

