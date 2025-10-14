  • home icon
  • BREAKING: Injured WWE Star Announces He May Never Wrestle Again Amid 6-Month Hiatus; Contract Not Renewed

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 14, 2025 00:42 GMT
The star is out with an injury (WWE on YouTube)
The star is out with an injury (WWE on YouTube)

Another WWE star has been let go by the company. The star is in the middle of recovery from an injury that may keep him out of action for a long time, but he is also unsure if he will wrestle again.

Ridge Holland announced earlier today that WWE would not renew his contract. The star is currently out with an injury that will take him six months to recover from, and his contract ends on November 14. He informed fans that the company would cover his rehab from injury, but his pay would end on the date his contract is not renewed. The star expressed frustration at this as he could not work for six months, while he had a family to support.

While he's unhappy with his run in WWE, however, the announcement also had a second half. He said he was unsure about what lay ahead in terms of wrestling. He was not sure about wrestling again. However, with him being on the shelf for now, he said that the main focus was going to be on healing up and also launching his own online coaching business.

"I'm unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business.... so stay tuned."
Ridge Holland has not had the best luck in WWE

Holland's run in WWE has been marked by misfortune. During his run in NXT, he suffered an ankle dislocation and fractured his left leg, while also suffering a knee patellar dislocation in his right leg. He was out for almost nine months before he returned, but the injury brought his momentum to a halt.

On SmackDown, as part of the Brawling Brutes, he suffered a broken nose and then accidentally injured Big E with a suplex that ended the star's career, thanks to a neck issue. Later, he would return to NXT again, where he ended up suffering another injury during his match against Moose.

Now, his contract is not being renewed.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
