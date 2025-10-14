BREAKING: Injured WWE Star Announces He May Never Wrestle Again Amid 6-Month Hiatus; Contract Not Renewed

Another WWE star has been let go by the company. The star is in the middle of recovery from an injury that may keep him out of action for a long time, but he is also unsure if he will wrestle again.Ridge Holland announced earlier today that WWE would not renew his contract. The star is currently out with an injury that will take him six months to recover from, and his contract ends on November 14. He informed fans that the company would cover his rehab from injury, but his pay would end on the date his contract is not renewed. The star expressed frustration at this as he could not work for six months, while he had a family to support.While he's unhappy with his run in WWE, however, the announcement also had a second half. He said he was unsure about what lay ahead in terms of wrestling. He was not sure about wrestling again. However, with him being on the shelf for now, he said that the main focus was going to be on healing up and also launching his own online coaching business.&quot;I'm unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business.... so stay tuned.&quot;Ridge Holland has not had the best luck in WWEHolland's run in WWE has been marked by misfortune. During his run in NXT, he suffered an ankle dislocation and fractured his left leg, while also suffering a knee patellar dislocation in his right leg. He was out for almost nine months before he returned, but the injury brought his momentum to a halt.On SmackDown, as part of the Brawling Brutes, he suffered a broken nose and then accidentally injured Big E with a suplex that ended the star's career, thanks to a neck issue. Later, he would return to NXT again, where he ended up suffering another injury during his match against Moose.Now, his contract is not being renewed.