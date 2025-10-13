  • home icon
  • Former champion announces WWE exit while injured

Former champion announces WWE exit while injured

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:30 GMT
A star announced their departure from the company today. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A star announced their departure from the company today. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former champion announced his exit from WWE while recovering from an injury today on social media. The star in question used to be on the main roster but has spent the past couple of years in NXT.

Ridge Holland took to social media to announce that he has been informed that the company would not be renewing his contract when it expires on November 14. He took to social media to announce his exit from the promotion and revealed that he will be unable to work for the next six months due to injury.

"I've been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th. WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support," he wrote.
Holland also noted that his time in the promotion featured some misfortune, but he was thankful for the experience. Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022 due to a botched move by Holland outside the ring.

"My career with WWE has been blighted by misfortune but I'm still thankful and grateful for the opportunity and experience," he added.
The 37-year-old captured the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Andre Chase during his time in the company. Holland was also a member of The Brawling Brutes faction alongside Sheamus and Pete Dunne during his time on the main roster.

Eric Bischoff reveals he would like to manage Ridge Holland in WWE

Wrestling legend Eric Bischoff recently shared that he would enjoy being Ridge Holland's manager on WWE television.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed his interaction with Holland on NXT in December 2024 and shared that he still kept in touch with the Englishman. Bischoff added that Holland would be someone he would like to work with if he ever decided to return.

"I've had a few conversations with Ridge since that time," Bischoff said. "We've become, I don't wanna say friends, we're friendly. We haven't been out to have a beer or anything like that, but we started communicating. That's an example of somebody that would be fun to work with because they're so wide open and so eager to learn and driven to succeed. That's fun. I'd throw my hat into the ring for Ridge just because I've had a chance to get to know him a little bit," he said.
Only time will tell what the future holds for Ridge Holland in the world of professional wrestling.

