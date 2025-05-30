Eric Bischoff names WWE star he would manage if he returned

Eric Bischoff worked for WWE as an authority figure from 2002 to 2005 before returning in 2019 for a brief run as SmackDown's Executive Director. The WWE Hall of Famer recently addressed how he would like to be booked if he ever made a surprise comeback as an on-screen character.

Bischoff has made several cameo appearances on WWE television over the last few years. In December 2024, he exchanged words with Ridge Holland and Trick Williams during an in-ring promo on NXT.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff revealed he has kept in touch with Holland since their NXT interaction. Asked to name someone he would manage in a fantasy-booking scenario, the 70-year-old named the Englishman.

"I've had a few conversations with Ridge since that time," Bischoff said. "We've become, I don't wanna say friends, we're friendly. We haven't been out to have a beer or anything like that, but we started communicating. That's an example of somebody that would be fun to work with because they're so wide open and so eager to learn and driven to succeed. That's fun. I'd throw my hat into the ring for Ridge just because I've had a chance to get to know him a little bit." [55:26 – 55:57]

Holland held the NXT Tag Team Championship with Andre Chase for 19 days in 2024. He has not wrestled on television since participating in a Battle Royal on the May 6 episode of NXT.

Eric Bischoff on the art of building wrestling's future talents

In the mid-to-late 1990s, Eric Bischoff played a vital role behind the scenes in WCW's television ratings success over WWE.

Speaking from experience, the former WCW President explained why he sometimes prefers to work with inexperienced wrestlers.

"It's harder to untrain that bad habit than it is to train in a good habit from the beginning, so working with somebody that doesn't have a lot of experience can be the most rewarding because you don't have to undo anything," Bischoff said. "They're just moldable clay in your hands, and it's up to you to shape it and make art out of it as a director or coach, I guess." [54:54 – 55:17]

In the same episode, Bischoff addressed whether Hulk Hogan could attend a WWE legend's upcoming retirement match.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Eric Bischoff's quotes from this article.

