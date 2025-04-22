  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • BREAKING: John Cena attacked by legendary rival on the RAW after WrestleMania 41; they last wrestled nearly 3000 days ago

BREAKING: John Cena attacked by legendary rival on the RAW after WrestleMania 41; they last wrestled nearly 3000 days ago

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 22, 2025 00:53 GMT
Run it back - One last time! (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Run it back - One last time! (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

John Cena met his first challenger post-WrestleMania 41, and it didn't take very long for that to happen. In the very first segment after WrestleMania 41, Cena was attacked by his legendary rival.

Ad

Backlash 2025 will take place in St. Louis, Missouri. It also happens to be the hometown of The Viper, Randy Orton. Orton and John Cena have had a legendary and storied rivalry through the Ruthless Aggression Era into the early parts of the PG Era.

While their last proper rivalry took place towards the end of 2013, their last match happened just shy of 3000 days ago on an episode of SmackDown in February 2017. They will likely run it back as Randy Orton hit an RKO to Cena on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Orton came out of nowhere, and it feels fitting that these two legendary stars will be running it back one last time. After Orton hit the RKO, he lifted the Undisputed WWE Championship, signalling his interest in the title he has held 14 times.

He is now three behind John Cena, but he could close that gap by beating him.

Cena said that nobody on the roster had the same Ruthless Aggression that he did, but Orton clearly disagreed.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications