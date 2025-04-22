BREAKING: John Cena attacked by legendary rival on the RAW after WrestleMania 41; they last wrestled nearly 3000 days ago

John Cena met his first challenger post-WrestleMania 41, and it didn't take very long for that to happen. In the very first segment after WrestleMania 41, Cena was attacked by his legendary rival.

Backlash 2025 will take place in St. Louis, Missouri. It also happens to be the hometown of The Viper, Randy Orton. Orton and John Cena have had a legendary and storied rivalry through the Ruthless Aggression Era into the early parts of the PG Era.

While their last proper rivalry took place towards the end of 2013, their last match happened just shy of 3000 days ago on an episode of SmackDown in February 2017. They will likely run it back as Randy Orton hit an RKO to Cena on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Orton came out of nowhere, and it feels fitting that these two legendary stars will be running it back one last time. After Orton hit the RKO, he lifted the Undisputed WWE Championship, signalling his interest in the title he has held 14 times.

He is now three behind John Cena, but he could close that gap by beating him.

Cena said that nobody on the roster had the same Ruthless Aggression that he did, but Orton clearly disagreed.

