BREAKING: John Cena and Cody Rhodes' return confirmed by WWE

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to make their returns to WWE television on next week's episode of SmackDown. The two arch-rivals are advertised for the same show.

Cena dethroned Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. They came face-to-face on multiple occasions before their title match and also crossed paths in a tag team bout at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, with The Franchise Player teaming up with Logan Paul in a losing effort against The American Nightmare and Jey Uso, courtesy of an interference by the returning R-Truth (Ron Killings).

On this week's SmackDown, WWE confirmed that John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof. Rhodes became the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the King of the Ring Tournament this year with his victory over Randy Orton in the final. Meanwhile, Cena defeated CM Punk to retain his title on the same show, setting up a huge rematch against The American Nightmare for SummerSlam 2025.

John Cena hasn't appeared on WWE television since his win over Punk at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes was involved in a segment with Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre on last week's SmackDown before Orton vs. McIntyre was confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

