BREAKING: John Cena puts 53-year-old legend through the table post-WWE Backlash

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 11, 2025 02:42 GMT
From the post-Backlash Press Conference (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
In an absolutely shocking moment in the press conference immediately following WWE Backlash, John Cena ended up hitting the Attitude Adjustment on a 53-year-old legend and sent him through the table.

It was an unprecedented moment in a WWE Press Conference. While there have been tense moments (verbally), things, as a rule of thumb, never get physical. However, that all changed with the Undisputed WWE Champion, or the self-proclaimed "Last Real Champion".

R-Truth interrupted John Cena (who interrupted Triple H himself) and told the Champion that he was proud of him and that they had a lot of history together - even if people told Cena that he sucks and can't wrestle. Cena took offense to this and stood up, telling Truth that he was wrong and that there would be repercussions if he said anything more.

Before Truth could get as much as two words in, he was sent through the table. You can see it in the footage below:

It was an incredibly surreal moment because, as we mentioned, it is unprecedented during press conferences. However, R-Truth, 53, also appeared at Backlash in the main event.

In a hilarious moment, he saved John Cena from getting punted, only to eat an RKO himself.

The Truth-Cena arc is going to be interesting to see on SmackDown going forward.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

