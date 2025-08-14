Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, have confirmed their next move after their WWE departure. The duo was released on Sunday, August 10, after their contracts officially expired. As such, they have now signed up for their first appearance since leaving the promotion.Kross and Scarlett will be part of The Big Event NY’s “EXS Entertainment x Sports Expo” this November. On Wednesday night, the convention announced that the duo will be appearing at the event on November 15 at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York.Both stars have been advertised by their pre-WWE names, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. The Big Event shared the news on their Instagram page.&quot;Major Guest Announcement! Tick tock... The countdown is on! The most talked about couple in pro wrestling is coming to The Big Event EXS, KILLER KROSS AND SCARLETT BORDEAUX!!! Meet &amp; greet tickets will be available day of show only! Saturday November 15th the hottest stars in sports and entertainment collide in Brentwood NY for THE BIG EVENT EXS! Tickets 🎟 at Www.bigeventny.com.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe event has been billed as the biggest autograph show in the Northeast. Currently, this will be the first chance for fans to catch up with Karrion Kross and Scarlett after their WWE exits.WWE gave Karrion Kross 24 hours to sign a new contractKarrion Kross recently made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. The Harbinger of Doom mentioned that he didn't receive a contract offer from WWE until last week.He added that he wanted to know how they came up with the valuation of the offer and tried to inquire about it. However, in response, he was told that he had 24 hours to accept the deal or they would rescind it.The former NXT Champion mentioned that he told them he needed to make an informed decision, and he would like to keep talking. But the offer was rescinded, according to him.With a post-WWE appearance now announced, fans will be eager to see what is next for Karrion Kross and Scarlett.