BREAKING: Major 3-man faction released by WWE after over 6 years together

The WWE releases seemingly don't stop when they start, and that appears to be the case for the May 2 clean-up of the roster as well. A top three-man faction was released after six years together.
Some of the major names in this year's set of releases include Braun Strowman, Dakota, Kai, Shayna Baszler, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance. However, the damage seems to have been done more on the NXT side of things, with huge names like Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, and Gigi Dolin getting cut from the roster.
The three-man faction Gallus, comprised of Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey, have all been released by WWE in the latest set of cuts on May 2. They were together for six years.
Their six-year tenure saw them jump from NXT UK to NXT, and they were a beloved faction on the brand.
Not only this, but they were key to helping The Rock train for his in-ring return after 11 years at WrestleMania 40 last year. They also enjoyed a reign as NXT UK Tag Team Champions.
It's a shame to see veterans like Mark & Joe Coffey and Wolfgang getting cut from the roster. It's one of those dark days.