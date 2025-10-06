  • home icon
  • WWE
  • BREAKING: Michelle McCool Suddenly Crowned New WWE Champion in 2025; The Undertaker Reacts

BREAKING: Michelle McCool Suddenly Crowned New WWE Champion in 2025; The Undertaker Reacts

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:24 GMT
The Undertaker has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The Undertaker has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Michelle McCool has been crowned as a new WWE Champion in 2025. Her real-life husband, the Undertaker, has now reacted as well.

Ad

Last time, on WWE LFG Season 1; The Undertaker was able to walk away as the champion. The star won the title having secured some of the best talent over the course of the season. Once again, the star was very close to winning, and thereby retaining the title. However, that was not what happened this time.

Even though his two rookies, Shiloh Hill and Dani Sekelsky won their matches and the finale of LFG Season 2, it ws not enough by points for the star to win the title. That honor went to Michelle McCool, who won the title and was crowned the new WWE LFG Champion by Shawn Michaels.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The good news is at least it's going to stay in the family. Ladies and Gentlemen, our new WWE LFG Champion, Michelle McCool."

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

McCool reacted to the news immediately, and said that her team had earned it for her and brought it to the right side of her bed.

"Look at how beautiful this is. This is what my team earned me. They helped bring the championship to the right side of the bed."
Ad

The Undertaker reacted as well, saying that his team had earned two contracts, but no one understood what his life was now going to be like, given that his wife had won the title.

"You don't understand what my life is going to be like right now. I took two. When are we going to talk about that? I got two contracts."
Ad
Ad

Michelle McCool joined The Undertaker on WWE LFG Season 2 after replacing Mickie James

This season, there was a major change made after the first season of LFG. Replacing Mickie James, was none other than Michelle McCool.

It was McCool's debut season, joining her husband on the show, and immediately creating an impact by winning, while The Phenom, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley looked on.

It remains to be seen what happens on Season 3.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications