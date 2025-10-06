BREAKING: Michelle McCool Suddenly Crowned New WWE Champion in 2025; The Undertaker Reacts

Michelle McCool has been crowned as a new WWE Champion in 2025. Her real-life husband, the Undertaker, has now reacted as well. Last time, on WWE LFG Season 1; The Undertaker was able to walk away as the champion. The star won the title having secured some of the best talent over the course of the season. Once again, the star was very close to winning, and thereby retaining the title. However, that was not what happened this time. Even though his two rookies, Shiloh Hill and Dani Sekelsky won their matches and the finale of LFG Season 2, it ws not enough by points for the star to win the title. That honor went to Michelle McCool, who won the title and was crowned the new WWE LFG Champion by Shawn Michaels. &quot;The good news is at least it's going to stay in the family. Ladies and Gentlemen, our new WWE LFG Champion, Michelle McCool.&quot;McCool reacted to the news immediately, and said that her team had earned it for her and brought it to the right side of her bed. &quot;Look at how beautiful this is. This is what my team earned me. They helped bring the championship to the right side of the bed.&quot;The Undertaker reacted as well, saying that his team had earned two contracts, but no one understood what his life was now going to be like, given that his wife had won the title. &quot;You don't understand what my life is going to be like right now. I took two. When are we going to talk about that? I got two contracts.&quot;Michelle McCool joined The Undertaker on WWE LFG Season 2 after replacing Mickie JamesThis season, there was a major change made after the first season of LFG. Replacing Mickie James, was none other than Michelle McCool.It was McCool's debut season, joining her husband on the show, and immediately creating an impact by winning, while The Phenom, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley looked on.It remains to be seen what happens on Season 3.