  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • BREAKING: Mr. Iguana returns to WWE; set to challenge major champion

BREAKING: Mr. Iguana returns to WWE; set to challenge major champion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 22, 2025 01:19 GMT
Mr. Iguana
Mr. Iguana is popular among the fans (Image credit: WWE.com)

Mr. Iguana made his return to WWE tonight. He is set to challenge a major champion in an upcoming show.

Ad

In recent weeks, Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans have formed a great friendship. They earned each other's respect after they competed against each other at TNA Bound for Glory 2025. Tonight on the black and silver brand, Leon Slated defended his X-Division Championship against Channing Lorenzo.

After winning the match, Je'Von Evans got on the mic and suggested that they team up together at NXT Halloween Havoc. Evans then issued the challenge to any team, whether they are from WWE or TNA. Mr. Iguana's music played, and he came out with La Parka. Iguana then informed Evans and Slated that he spoke to Ava and got them a tag team match set for Halloween Havoc against the two young rising stars.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Vince Russo criticized Mr. Iguana's RAW debut

On the 18th August episode of WWE RAW, Mr. Iguana made his debut when he teamed with Dragon Lee to face Judgment Day. Although he came up short in the match, Iguana delivered an impressive performance. However, a former WWE writer wasn't a fan of how WWE handled his debut.

Speaking on his Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said that WWE should've given a proper introduction to who Iguana was before his debut, since the casual fan might not know him.

Ad
"Now we're weaving AAA into this show? Like, bro, there's just so freaking much. I told you a couple of weeks ago, I can't keep up with this. They got this, Joe Iguana. Like, can this guy not get an introduction? Can we not get a story so we understand the Iguana and what the gimmick means? Can we get something like that? But no, what do they do?" he said.

It will be interesting to see if Iguana will make more appearances on NXT.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications