BREAKING: Mr. Iguana returns to WWE; set to challenge major champion

Mr. Iguana made his return to WWE tonight. He is set to challenge a major champion in an upcoming show.In recent weeks, Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans have formed a great friendship. They earned each other's respect after they competed against each other at TNA Bound for Glory 2025. Tonight on the black and silver brand, Leon Slated defended his X-Division Championship against Channing Lorenzo.After winning the match, Je'Von Evans got on the mic and suggested that they team up together at NXT Halloween Havoc. Evans then issued the challenge to any team, whether they are from WWE or TNA. Mr. Iguana's music played, and he came out with La Parka. Iguana then informed Evans and Slated that he spoke to Ava and got them a tag team match set for Halloween Havoc against the two young rising stars.Vince Russo criticized Mr. Iguana's RAW debutOn the 18th August episode of WWE RAW, Mr. Iguana made his debut when he teamed with Dragon Lee to face Judgment Day. Although he came up short in the match, Iguana delivered an impressive performance. However, a former WWE writer wasn't a fan of how WWE handled his debut.Speaking on his Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said that WWE should've given a proper introduction to who Iguana was before his debut, since the casual fan might not know him.&quot;Now we're weaving AAA into this show? Like, bro, there's just so freaking much. I told you a couple of weeks ago, I can't keep up with this. They got this, Joe Iguana. Like, can this guy not get an introduction? Can we not get a story so we understand the Iguana and what the gimmick means? Can we get something like that? But no, what do they do?&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if Iguana will make more appearances on NXT.