Mr. Iguana’s RAW debut sparks outrage, wrestling veteran says WWE killed his credibility instantly (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo has lambasted WWE for ruining Mr. Iguana's RAW debut. The star was in a tag team match with Dragon Lee this week on RAW.

Dragon Lee and Mr. Iguana squared off with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on last night's RAW. Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio was at ringside, giving The Judgment Day an unfair numbers advantage. Eventually, "Dirty" Dom got involved in the match, allowing Balor to hit the Coup de Grace on Lee for the win.

On the most recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why Mr. Iguana didn't get an introduction before his debut match on the red brand's show. He claimed WWE just assumed that casual fans already knew the luchador. He felt there was no explanation about his character or his pet iguana, La Yesca. The veteran writer was also irate to see the star lose in his first outing on RAW.

"Now we're weaving AAA into this show? Like, bro, there's just so freaking much. I told you a couple of weeks ago, I can't keep up with this. They got this, Joe Iguana. Like, can this guy not get an introduction? Can we not get a story so we understand the Iguana and what the gimmick means? Can we get something like that? But no, what do they do?" he said.

Russo continued:

"They throw Joe Iguana out there. First time I've ever seen the guy. I don't know why he's got the puppet. I don't understand any of this. And, on top of that, he loses his debut match on RAW. So, like, that's why I said, just throw it all out the window. It doesn't matter. None of it." [From 9:30 onward]

After the match, Lee and Mr. Iguana were laid out while the AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, attacked Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, but the numbers game proved too much for him.

This set the stage for the two to square off at WWE Worlds Collide in September.

