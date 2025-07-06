Mr. Iguana reveals a stunning change in his life after going viral at WWE Money in the Bank weekend (Exclusive)

Mr. Iguana had a career-altering moment at Money in the Bank 2025 weekend when he became an instant sensation at the Worlds Collide event. He revealed a stunning change in his life.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter caught up with Mr. Iguana and his trusted sidekick La Yezca for an exclusive interview. The 16-year veteran became a viral sensation when he was the highlight of the night at the highly acclaimed WWE-AAA Worlds Collide event a month ago.

He revealed that his social media following grew to a stunning 200,000 followers, and he highlighted just how big a change that was for him:

"Well, it's astonishing how when you do all these things that you've been doing for 16-17 years in a special place, it gets all this attention. It shows how big and important WWE is and how many people it reaches around the world. I have 40,000 [followers on social media], and after that [Worlds Collide], I have 200,000. It's a different world." (1:45-2:20)

He also added that while he was used to performing in front of crowds of ten to fifteen thousand in arenas in AAA, it's a different ballgame when doing it in front of millions of people around the world (Owing to WWE's extensive modes of broadcasting across the globe).

Who else could join Mr. Iguana in WWE?

It was reported on a past episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that WWE has a significant interest in signing Mr. Iguana to a full-time deal that would take him directly to the main roster. Here, he would be expected to be marketed towards children as well as being used for public outreach programs. But who else could be joining him from AAA?

While there has been speculation for a while now that WWE's main interest is in El Hijo del Vikingo (who is a critically-acclaimed global star), but based on the report from a more recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was stated by JoeyVotes and TC that the sports entertainment giant is interested in the 25-year veteran Psycho Clown.

It's said to be a move from a marketing standpoint, as Psycho Clown would be a way to present a character with a very different look. Not too many details have emerged about WWE signing AAA talent, but Mr. Iguana seems to be a lock based on the reaction he received at Money in the Bank weekend.

