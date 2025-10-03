  • home icon
  • BREAKING: New World Champions Crowned In Shock Win; Wrestlers Break Down in Tears 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 03, 2025 02:48 GMT
They won the titles (Credit: TNA on X)
They won the titles (Credit: TNA on X)

New champions have now been crowned as a result of a shock win, and the wrestlers broke down in tears. Two stars were able to get the win out of nowhere.

In a huge moment that finally put the exclamation mark on their return as a team, The IInspiration won the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Both stars broke down in tears moments after the win and embraced, celebrating together.

Earlier this year, The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, now known as The IInspiration's Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, reunited in a match for the first time after three years. They came together after their lengthy hiatus from wrestling and eventually signed with TNA. Since coming back, the wrestlers have been going after the tag team titles continuously, and on tonight's episode of the show, they were finally able to do just that. Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee were able to win the match by defeating champions Heather and M, in a result that no one had seen coming.

Despite Team Elegance trying to cheat, it backfired on them, with Heather accidentally splashing M with champagne. The IInspiration won the match immediately after, doubleteaming M.

Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee were two of WWE's most beloved wrestlers

Now that Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee are back in wrestling, it remains to be seen if they sign with WWE again.

The two stars were beloved in the company as the IIconic, and were seen as some of the top stars to have ever entered the ring in the women's tag team division. When both of them were released at separate times, despite the decision to split them not sitting well with fans in the first place, there was uproar.

They found their feet outside WWE, but it was not long before they were able to

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
